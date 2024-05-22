Blade And Bow Bourbon's Historic Connection To A Famous Louisville Distillery

Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, Blade and Bow Distillery is well-known for being the brand that took over the Stitzel-Weller distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, otherwise known as the Cathedral of Bourbon. The name of the new distillery pays homage to Stitzel-Weller's history, as the logo of Stitzel-Weller consisted of five keys which symbolized the five steps of bourbon production: grains, yeast, fermentation, distillation, and aging. According to its website, Blade and Bow took this idea and christened itself "after the two parts of a skeleton key, the blade shaft and the ornate bow."

Blade and Bow have only two products, and its narrow focus translates into premium flavor. There's the Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which gets released in limited batches each year. The limited release is a great project, but the brand's flagship bourbon is where the company really stands out.

What makes Blade and Bow's bourbon unique is its use of solera aging. This aging method has you stack barrels in a pyramid so that the distillery has five tiers of bourbon barrels stacked on top of each other. When the distillery is ready to bottle the whiskey, it's pulled from the bottom layer, which is then refilled with whiskey from the fourth layer, which is refilled with the third layer, and so on. When Blade and Bow moved in, it inherited several barrels of 21-year-old Stitzel-Weller-produced bourbon. By using the solera method, it can prolong the use of this legendary whiskey instead of a one-time release.