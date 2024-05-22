The Unique, Mixologist-Approved Frozen Cocktail You Need To Try This Summer

You've most likely indulged in a classic frozen margarita at your local Mexican restaurant or sipped on a glass of frosé al fresco on a warm day. There are other frozen cocktails that offer varying levels of booziness and sweetness — but maybe you thirst for a new icy, boozy cocktail to get you through the weekend or next party. For anyone who appreciates sake, or a dirty martini, Cody Goldstein, award winning mixologist, author and founder of Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories, has a new drink for you to try.

"One of my all time favorite slushie drinks is a frozen dirty sake martini," Goldstein says. "The lower proof of sake allows it to get a smooth slushy consistency." If you're a fan of lots of olives in your classic dirty martini, don't worry. "We will freeze the olives to add them into the drink which helps it stay cold," he continues.

There are many different sake brands and varieties to choose from, and the reason this kind of alcohol works so well (in addition to Goldstein's suggestions) is because it's mildly fruity and smooth, so it melds well with the other ingredients. That also means it's a good option for drinkers who don't like the strong alcohol flavor that spirits like tequila might provide.