Wrap Beef Bulgogi In Rice Paper For The Ultimate Spring Roll
If you crave a satisfying, healthy, and flavorful spring roll without the need for a deep fryer, there are two ingredients that can make it happen. From the many creative uses for rice paper, one delicious solution is to wrap bulgogi in the thin sheets. Sure, homemade bulgogi takes some effort, but the rest of the ingredients and assembly is quite simple so it'll be worth every flavorful bite once they're ready to eat.
Bulgogi beef is quite flavorful with ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, and seasonings and the rather flavorless rice paper sheets will allow those flavors to stand out. Rice papers are also an ideal vessel for the beef because the sheets are sturdy enough to hold the ingredients together without taking over each bite like the crunchy wrappers that are used for spring and egg rolls at your favorite Chinese spot. When paired with vegetables, all of the ingredients provide a crunchy, fresh contrast with the rich beef. Try this hack with Tasting Table's bulgogi recipe that only takes 20 minutes — or make it easier and use store-bought bulgogi for an effortless snack or meal.
Pair bulgogi spring rolls with add-ins and dipping sauce for the ultimate meal
Bulgogi is flavorful but you'll want some other ingredients in the wraps. Take inspiration from our light and fresh spring rolls recipe and combine carrots, cucumber, purple cabbage, bell pepper, scallions, and herbs with the beef. You can also keep it simple with lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers for a crunch that still highlights the beef's bold flavor. Creamy avocado pairs well with the tender beef, herbs like mint and cilantro add a layer of herby freshness, and thinly sliced radishes add a peppery crunch to each bite.
When you have the ingredients ready to go, it's time to assemble the spring rolls. It's rather easy: Simply soak a sheet of rice paper in warm water to soften, add any greens like lettuce if that's in your recipe, then proceed to add an appropriate amount of beef and vegetables without overfilling it. Fold up each edge then roll tightly to create the spring rolls and continue the process until there's no bulgogi left.
A dipping sauce is a good idea to complete the dish and we have you covered, of course. Try our spicy peanut sauce recipe if you want a bolder, spicier dip or whip up this easy sweet chili sauce recipe for a sweet-and-spicy option. To complete the meal, serve it alongside steamed rice or a fresh salad.