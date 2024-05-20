Wrap Beef Bulgogi In Rice Paper For The Ultimate Spring Roll

If you crave a satisfying, healthy, and flavorful spring roll without the need for a deep fryer, there are two ingredients that can make it happen. From the many creative uses for rice paper, one delicious solution is to wrap bulgogi in the thin sheets. Sure, homemade bulgogi takes some effort, but the rest of the ingredients and assembly is quite simple so it'll be worth every flavorful bite once they're ready to eat.

Bulgogi beef is quite flavorful with ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, and seasonings and the rather flavorless rice paper sheets will allow those flavors to stand out. Rice papers are also an ideal vessel for the beef because the sheets are sturdy enough to hold the ingredients together without taking over each bite like the crunchy wrappers that are used for spring and egg rolls at your favorite Chinese spot. When paired with vegetables, all of the ingredients provide a crunchy, fresh contrast with the rich beef. Try this hack with Tasting Table's bulgogi recipe that only takes 20 minutes — or make it easier and use store-bought bulgogi for an effortless snack or meal.