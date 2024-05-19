The Slow Cooker Trick For Reviving Overdone Steak

Many eaters love a steak that's crusty on top and soft and juicy on the inside, which is why medium rare is the most preferred beef doneness. Even so, there are meat lovers who can't stand the pinkish, slightly bloody core and would rather have a well-done steak. All in all, one thing we all agree on is that once your steak crosses over to the overdone territory, then it's a no-no. Luckily, if you find yourself facing that sad situation, you can use a simple slow cooker trick to save your overcooked beef.

An overdone steak is marked by three traits: it's super dry, it's tough as wood, and, even worse, it could be burnt with visible charring (and not the good kind like grill marks). To salvage such a cut of meat, the slow cooker works like magic thanks to its slow and gentle cooking abilities. The low cooking temperature allows the liquid time to get absorbed into the meat and deal with the dryness.

The process is pretty simple. Place the steak in the cooker, and add in stock until at least halfway up the steak. Next, set the slow cooker to low, and allow it to simmer for a few hours. Your protein will get rehydrated and become a much better version for your dinner needs.