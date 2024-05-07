This Pro-Tip Will Save Overcooked Beef In A Pinch

Anyone who's ever walked into the kitchen and prepped beef will have overcooked it at least a few times. It's nothing to be shy about, even professional chefs like Bobby Flay end up overcooking meat on occasion. You can't go back in time and uncook the beef, so what do you do when you're left with a slab of dried-out and burnt meat in the pan?

The good news is that you don't have to send it into the trash can. Unless you've heavily charred the beef, there's a good chance this trick will help you save the precious protein: Give it a whirl in a food processor alongside plenty of lard and meat stock.

This will do two things: First, the food processor will shred away all the burnt bits in the food, so you'll no longer have a mouthful of bitter carbon as you delve into your meal. Second, the stock and lard will rehydrate the dried-out meat, giving it a second lease on life and making it easier on the palate.