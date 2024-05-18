Why This Expert Suggests To Always Stick To Dry Rubs For Indoor Grilling

Grilling can get messy, which is why grilling outdoors is so great. You can just let the rain wash away whatever bits of food and oil flung themselves off to the side. That's not the case once you step indoors, which means you need to be mindful of how you're cooking if you don't want to spend the rest of your afternoon cleaning. We had a chance to talk with McCormick brand partner Max Greb (aka Max the Meat Guy) about his best tips for grilling indoors, and dry rubs were front and center in his mind.

"I generally prefer dry rubs when cooking indoors," Greb told us. "Marinades and sauces often lead to burnt pans and, due to the sugar content, can be messy." It's all about cooking smarter, not harder, and Greb's got grilling down to a science. The difference between a dry rub and a marinade primarily comes down to the medium through which you're applying the spices. Marinades use a liquid like oil, which you then submerge the meat in to allow it to soak up whatever flavorings and spices you've added into the marinade. A dry rub, on the other hand, skips the liquid and has you applying your spice blend directly to the outside of the meat. There are different reasons why you might choose one over the other but, when you're cooking indoors, Greb prefers the dry rub because the food isn't going to splatter as much.