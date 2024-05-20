Here's Why Mukbang Videos Attract So Much Controversy

Would you film yourself eating, knowing that thousands — potentially millions — were watching? Welcome to the life of a "mukbanger," creators who've made broadcasting their dinnertimes into a full-fledged career, often raking in thousands of dollars monthly. Although the concept may sound strange to the uninitiated, mukbang content has a dedicated global audience. The question is: Is it merely a form of escapist entertainment, or is the Korean sensation something more?

To answer this question, we've enlisted the expertise of two professionals in different fields. Dr. David Tizzard, a leading authority on Korean culture, will shed light on the cultural and historical importance of mukbang, in addition to societal attitudes towards body image — a progressively pertinent talking point. Meanwhile, Dr. Andrew Harris, a respected psychology lecturer, will help us simplify the discussion regarding potential mukbang addiction and the glamorization of overconsumption. The goal? Discerning which concerns hold serious weight and which are exaggerated conjectures.

There are many layers to unpeel (excuse our food puns), so settle down with your favorite dish (we have a topical selection of Korean dishes everyone needs to try!). We'll be delving into the psychological impact on both creators and viewers, grappling with ethical debates surrounding the consumption of live animals, and addressing backlash against audience exploitation, so a content warning is necessary. This article discusses sensitive topics, including eating disorders, self-harm, and animal abuse.