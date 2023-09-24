US Lawmakers Propose Legislation To Slash Food Waste In Half By 2030

In 2015, the USDA and EPA declared plans for the U.S. 2030 Food Loss and Waste Reduction goal — America's first-ever national food reduction effort — which aims to cut food waste in half by 2030. There's still a long way to go, which is why on Thursday, federal lawmakers submitted new legislation that would aid in bringing this goal to fruition.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine argued that the proposal "would strengthen the federal government's approach to food loss by tackling waste in every step of our food system — from prevention research and education to composting and donation programs," via the Associated Press. It would also create an Office of Food Loss and Waste within the USDA. Although, that's about all the specifics the American public has for now. Exactly what steps will be taken to accomplish these crucial tasks remains yet unannounced.

Anti-food waste bills have already taken hold at the state level. Perhaps the most radical (and effective) of these is Vermont's Universal Recycling Law, which has significantly lowered food scrap waste since 2012. In 2019, the New York City Department of Sanitation required that food service businesses separate their organic waste. Maine and Rhode Island have implemented legislation to reduce food waste in school cafeterias. Until now, little has been done at the federal level. The Zero Food Waste Act was proposed to Congress as a bill in January 2023 and still remains under discussion.