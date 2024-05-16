When Making Bourbon Chicken, There's No Need To Reach For Top Shelf

While liquor is best known for adding a definitive flavor to cocktails, it can also be an essential ingredient in the kitchen. A spirit-free penne alla vodka or drunken shrimp just doesn't have the same ring — as well as taste — to it. Another dish reliant on such a central boozy addition is bourbon chicken.

It's a dish with a fascinating medley of influences, combining Chinese-American stir frying techniques with a Cajun-tinged pour of an all-American spirit. The origins of bourbon chicken are disputed, but evidence points to New Orleans. With the city's iconic drinking culture, it's perhaps not a surprise the sauce is built around the spirit.

Yet despite bourbon's centrality to the dish the precise selection of the bottle isn't all that important. No need to splurge on one of the best drinking bourbons to craft a batch. Instead, settle on what's affordable and available. If you don't grimace at the thought of sipping the booze, then the dish will turn out tasty. After all, nearly all of the alcohol will cook-off, and there are plenty of other aromatics in the mix.