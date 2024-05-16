Pair Bourbon With S'mores For A Cozy Campfire Treat

If you've taken it upon yourself to experiment with some new ideas for the classic s'mores recipe by adding tahini sauce or crispy bacon slices, you can pair your choice of bourbon strategically to play up flavors. Reach for bottles that offer smoother notes of vanilla, caramel, or toasted nuts to complement the smoky flavors from the roaring campfire. Satiny, toffee-flavored Bulleit bourbon will pair well with s'mores made with melty milk chocolate squares, while s'mores made with chocolate pieces and drizzles of almond butter can come to life when enjoyed with a dram of Old Elk Straight wheated bourbon. Regardless of the brand of bourbon and type of s'mores recipe you try, you'll have plenty of fun sampling the different varieties, and the sweet and savory treats you make beside the fire can bring out the more subtle notes found in your flask.

Bourbon also pairs well with smoked bacon and grilled fruit, so feel free to run wild once your campfire is stoked. Don't forget to pack flaky sea salt to help turn up the flavor dials on your sweet creations, or try using a variety of chocolates to make your s'mores. Salted chocolate, chocolates with hints of chili, or chocolate pieces with bits of dried fruit like blueberries or raspberries can help you create the adult version of the childhood s'mores recipe you know and love as you sip your favorite golden libations.