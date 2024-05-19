11 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Biscotti From A Lifelong Baker

Baking can be a comforting practice. I grew up baking with my mom and grandma, and they made a tradition out of the experience, which made it even more special. My grandma taught me how to make biscotti, and this became a passion of mine. Biscotti, which means twice cooked, are Italian biscuit cookies that, true to their name, are typically baked twice and feature ingredients like almonds. My grandma shared different tricks with me on how to create a successful bake that I often use in my own biscotti baking company today.

Now, the family memories and excitement of creating a delicious dessert are great, but I'd be remiss not to state that baking can be hard. I started my biscotti business in 2021 and throughout these last few years, I've learned a lot and have made my fair share of mistakes along the way. Baking is a science experiment, and if one step or ingredient goes wrong, it can impact the end result very quickly. Sometimes, you bake once perfectly, and the next time, it just does not go as planned. Watch any episode of The Great British Baking Show, and you'll see this.

Biscotti does not take long to bake and can become a favorite in your cookie roster. I'm here to share some past mistakes I've made and how to avoid those when you're baking this Italian favorite.