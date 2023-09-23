You Can Use Anise Extract In Place Of The Seed, But There's One Caveat

Known for its licorice flavor, anise is a Mediterranean spice that can bring an aromatic taste to a variety of cuisines including Italian, Indian, and Middle Eastern. Not to be confused with star anise, anise (also known as anise seed) is also a key ingredient in many baked goods like biscotti and other Italian desserts. If you're making a recipe that calls for anise seed, you may be tempted to use anise extract instead if that is all you have on hand. This is possible, as long as you keep in mind that the extract is much more potent.

To give you an idea of the extract's strength, it is often used to flavor liquors, so bakers beware. In order to avoid your recipe from being dominated by the strong licorice flavor of anise extract, it is wise to use much less of it than you would anise seed. Generally, using a measurement that is about half of what the recipe calls for will work when substituting in anise extract. For instance, you can use 1 teaspoon of extract instead of 2 teaspoons of the seeds.