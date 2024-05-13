The Knife Trick That Makes Cutting Lemon Bars A Breeze

Lemon lovers will agree that there is nothing quite like the perfect lemon bar dessert. Sure, chocolate chip bars are high on the list of great cookie bars, but that shortbread, coupled with the lemony curd that has been dusted with powdered sugar creates something greater than the sum of its parts. However, when it is time to cut these babies, if you always end up with a mutilated, disfigured cookie bar mess rather than picture perfect, Instagrammable bars, you are not alone. There's an art to cutting cookie bars that starts with a knife that is warm and sharp.

How does it work? It's important to exercise some patience. You don't want to make that first incision until after the lemon bars have been cooled and chilled. This could take a couple of hours, but once they have, you will want to use a wash-rinse-repeat approach. First, warm your knife by dipping it into a cup of hot water. Gently pat the knife dry with a towel to remove the moisture, and then slice into the lemon bars. After each cut, repeat the process all over again until you have perfect squares or rectangles.