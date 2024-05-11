How A Pinch Of Brown Sugar Will Improve Your Homemade Bagels

There's something magical about the scent of freshly baked bagels filling your kitchen. It's warm, inviting, and has that nostalgic feel that reminds you of your favorite bakery on a Saturday morning. If you've made bagels at home, you know they can be quite good, but if you haven't added a bit of brown sugar to your recipe, you're missing out on a small but significant boost to your baking game.

Bagels are all about balance. They should have a crust that's crispy but not too hard, and a center that's chewy but not too dense. Traditionally, the taste is slightly malty yet not sugary, thanks to the barley malt or malt syrup that purists swear by. But instead of going through the hassle of tracking down a specialty ingredient, you can simply substitute the malt syrup with brown sugar.

So what does brown sugar do to bagels? The most noticeable impact is in the color: Your baked goods will have a deeper golden hue. This is because the brown sugar has molasses in it, which caramelizes in the heat of the oven. This caramelization process not only creates that attractive golden-brown shade but also contributes to the slightly crispy crust. When you pull those bagels out of the oven, you'll see the difference right away.