Here's How To Swap White Wine With Lemon Juice In Savory Recipes

Many savory recipes aren't complete without a splash of white wine to brighten things up. It has a crisp taste that cuts through proteins while simultaneously adding depth and flair to food. While it's unthinkable to make certain dishes without it, lemon juice is a worthy substitute for the times you're out of white wine.

If there's one thing many major types of white wine have in common, it's a tart, slightly sweet flavor. Although the sweetness varies with each type, they're crisper than reds and are definitely what you want when you're after something refreshing — just like lemons. The fruits are on the not-too-sweet side of the citrus family and are always the first choice to give food a tart boost. Sweet tea, lobster, and pasta salads are renewed with a bit of lemon, just like white wine does for savory dishes like clams, linguine, and chicken. Plus, certain white wines like Moscato and Chardonnay have lemon-tasting notes.

Their biggest discrepancy, however, is the sheer amount of tartness that lemons have. The fruit's bite is more intense, so it'll need to be diluted with water. One cup of white wine can be replaced with a ½ cup of lemon juice and a ½ cup of water. If you don't want the acidity to be too strong, you can opt for a ¼ cup of lemon juice with water rounding out the remaining ¾.