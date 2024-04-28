The Unexpected Red Wine Substitute That's Hiding In Your Pantry

A splash of red wine is an easy shortcut for bringing body and flavor to any dish. It has a slightly sweet taste, with a hint of spice or woodiness that brings depth. Cooking certain dishes without red wine may seem unthinkable, but when the wine rack is bare black tea makes a surprisingly worthy substitute.

If you're trying to relax after a stressful day, a steaming cup of tea doesn't bring the same effect a glass of vino does. With cooking, however, the two are quite similar. Aside from the boozy taste, red wine is filled with tannins, a bitter compound that gives wine — and thus food — its flavor. Tannins play a crucial role in red wine, giving it body and texture, balancing the flavors, and leaving that dry texture that lingers in your mouth after a sip of wine. When your steak with red wine mushrooms has infinitely more flavor than fungi sans wine, that's thanks to tannins.

The compounds naturally occur in other foods and drinks, most notably in black tea. Tannins play a similar role in black tea, lending it a slightly bitter and extremely earthy taste. Like red wine, black tea has the most tannins among teas, so you don't have to worry about a lack of flavor when making the switch. However, cooking with tea does require a more concentrated flavor than sipping it, so don't be afraid to brew it for much longer.