Buffalo Deviled Eggs Bring Together 2 Of Our Favorite Appetizers

Deviled eggs and buffalo wings are two classic appetizers. But what if we told you there's a way to combine their best features into one exciting dish? Prepare yourself — buffalo deviled eggs are a unique fusion of creamy, savory eggs and the spicy, tangy kick of buffalo sauce. Whether you're hosting a party or just in the mood for a delicious snack, this recipe is a must-try for its innovative blend of flavors.

Buffalo sauce is a fiery concoction made from hot sauce, butter, vinegar, and spices. Its bold flavor profile, combining heat and tanginess, has become incredibly popular. Traditionally used to coat crispy chicken wings, buffalo sauce has also found its way into various recipes, adding a zesty punch wherever it goes. Enter, deviled eggs. This any-time-of-day treat has always been a blank canvas for culinary creativity. Furthermore, combining these two flavor profiles is a) delicious and b) much easier than you think. Start with perfectly hard-boiled eggs (methods may vary). Next, whip together a luscious filling that blends creamy mayonnaise, fiery hot sauce (think Frank's RedHot), finely chopped celery (gotta have that texture), and crumbled blue cheese.

But the fun doesn't stop there! Want an extra kick? Add a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of sriracha to the filling. Looking for a bit of a milder flavor? Add some ranch dressing alongside the hot sauce. For a more pronounced blue cheese flavor, crumble the fragrant dairy directly on top of the filled eggs.