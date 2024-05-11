The One Ingredient You Need For A More Refreshing Whiskey Highball

The classic highball requires careful attention to detail, so it comes as no surprise this riff extends such specificity. Despite its small volume, the matcha tea delivers quite a bit of flavor, so check out our guide to buying the best matcha. Most delineate the tea powder into three grades; you'll want the mid-shelf variety, called premium, latte, or every day, for mixology purposes. It won't have the bitter and astringent notes found in more affordable culinary grades; however, it's still robust enough to mix with whiskey.

Next comes the whisky selection. With the drink's nod to Japan, it's logical to employ a bottle from the country. Plus, this liquor style is well suited to the drink. Japanese whisky borrows from Scottish tradition — hence the spelling — using peated barley, double distilling, and aging in varying wooden barrels. The result is often dry, slightly smokey yet highly refined and lightly floral. As opposed to a bold bourbon, it's the perfect restrained liquor to combine with matcha.

Suntory's blended Hibiki is a wonderful floral and spice-tinged example of Japanese whisky style, and the ultra-light Hatozaki is another good choice due to its supremely delicate taste. Our list of the best Japanese whiskies may help you decide, perhaps settling for a more citrusy and floral expression. Assemble the drink carefully in a shaker, top with club soda, and enjoy the sippable yet complex flavors.