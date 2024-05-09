How Hot Cross Buns Got Their Name (And A Dedicated Song)

While the exact origins of hot cross buns can cause disputes, the culinary theories are fun to consider. From monks carving crosses into dough or Roman chefs scoring Xs on bread, the stories of the recipe vary as much as the explanation for the corresponding song. The hot cross buns jingle is thought to have originated from a marketing campaign in the 1700s, with bakers calling out to street customers to buy their buns for a penny or two. You may recognize the tune from days blowing through a recorder in school or have heard the lyrics from young children around the Easter holiday.

Though hot cross buns have now found their way into the category of recipes linked with Easter, the cross design on the bread is thought to have originally been a pre-Christian pagan symbol. When honoring Eostre, the goddess of spring, Egyptian and Saxon worshippers would use cross-marked pieces of bread in ceremonies and rituals. Spring equinox marked a time of balance and was represented by a cross that could symbolize the four phases of the moon and the four seasons. For the Romans, crosses indicated horns of sacred animals, and the word bun comes from their word boun, meaning ox. The image of a cross can be found in many cultures, including those of Druids, Phoenicians, Greeks and Romans. Some of these decorated buns can be seen in a preserved bakehouse in Pompeii.