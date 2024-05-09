Swap Fresh Clams With Canned For Delicious Dip Without All The Prep

When subbing in canned clams for fresh, there is one important factor to keep in mind: the ingredients the seafood is packed in. Many containers come with salt water or clam juice, but you may also find tins with olive oil or even a flavorful sauce. In general, you'll want to opt for the former to avoid any extra ingredients from making it into your dish — but if you do, taste the saltiness of the liquid before making your recipe. You don't need to rinse canned clams, but you may want to if your tin is particularly salty. Doing so can also give you more control over the salt content in your dip, as you can add it in manually later on. If you want extra clam flavor or a thinner appetizer, however, you can reserve some of the juice (after draining) to mix as much as you'd like into your bowl.

You'll also want to keep in mind the type of tinned seafood you're purchasing. Minced clams are ideal, since the smaller pieces will distribute more evenly into your dip. But if you get chopped or whole pieces, simply run a knife through them before you mix them into your bowl. And luckily, you won't need to stock up on these cans to make your dish — one 6.5 ounce tin is typically enough for a dip that serves six people.