A Local Explains 13 Must-Try Pastries In Portugal And Where To Find Them

There's no shortage of European countries with excellent pastries. France gives us treats like macarons, éclairs, and madeleines. Italy brings cannoli, babà al rum, and biscotti. And let's not forget Austria: the home of Linzer torte, Sachertorte, and apple strudel. Yet, one country that's often left out of pastry discussions is Portugal. Whether that's due to its small size, somewhat secluded location in Europe, or its 48-year dictatorship, Portuguese pastries haven't garnered as much attention as their European counterparts. Nonetheless, Portugal's pastry culture is rich, diverse, and worth a second look.

Several key factors have shaped the country's pastry tradition. One was the country's prosperous sugar trade on Madeira Island and with Brazil, a former colony. Another came from the creativity of monks, Catholic nuns, and home bakers, all of whom put a unique spin on these sweet creations. As a result, Portugal's modern-day pastry offerings present a delightful array of choices. Having lived in Lisbon for a year and a half and indulged in countless pastry adventures along the way, I'm excited to share which Portuguese treats are truly worth your time, along with some top recommendations for where to find them.