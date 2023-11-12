12 Portuguese Coffee Drinks You Should Try At Least Once

Ask for a coffee in Portugal and you're guaranteed to receive an espresso — just don't call it that. To be clear, Portuguese people won't call you out for using this term. They'll understand what you're trying to order, but you're unlikely to hear locals using the Italian word. Instead, they call it simply, um café. Bitter, short, and served black, this is the most popular coffee order in Portugal. You'll see people drinking it on their way to work in the morning, after eating a massive Francesinha sandwich at lunchtime, or during the afternoon break.

Café may look simple on the surface, but there are all kinds of variations. Normally, coffee is served in a ¾ full demitasse. If that's not enough liquid for you, request "um café cheio," which is "a full coffee," and you'll receive a coffee poured all the way to the rim. You can also request that your coffee come in a preheated cup, called "um café escaldado."

Besides these variations, the humble coffee also has a couple of nicknames to be aware of. For example, in Lisbon, you can ask for "uma bica," whereas in Porto, you would request "um cimbalinho." There are a lot of names to remember, so if you get confused, just order a café and you'll be on the right track.