The Translation Error That's Responsible For Horseradish's Name

If you've wondered what horses have to do with horseradish, know that you are not alone. The curiously named ingredient has sent researchers hunting for answers to find the exact semantic origins of this ancient plant — and whether or not horses had anything to do with it (note that horseradish shouldn't be fed to a horse, as it is poisonous for them, and really, horses weren't involved with the naming of the root, either).

The plant itself can be traced back to as far as 1500 B.C., and Egyptians, Greeks, and Jews have long used the ingredient to cure ailments and flavor foods, yet the current name is often linked to Central Europeans. Speakers of German referred to horseradish as "meerrettich," a term that means a radish that grows near the sea. This is where language understanding and translations of words become muddled, as those unfamiliar with German used "mareradish" to describe the ingredient. The linguistic mistake held, since horseradish is a somewhat accurate descriptor for a root that is large in size and coarse in texture, not unlike a mare or a horse.

Pinpointing the origins of the genus name of horseradish, Armoracia rusticana, can also be a bit of a hunt. Armoracia is thought to be a derivative of Armorica, a French peninsula where horseradish can be found freely. Aremoricus also references locations by the sea, which could have helped cement the commonly used name. Armoracia refers to wild radish, while Rusticana is a term that describes something taken from the countryside or rural places.