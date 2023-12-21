Horseradish Is The Unexpected Ingredient In Martha Stewart's Savory Applesauce

Martha Stewart doesn't horse around — that is unless she is making applesauce. The O.G. of entertaining adds horseradish and its fiery, bold flavor to this classic, fruity side to create the perfect combination of sweet and spicy. Tangy, pungent, horseradish may seem like an unlikely addition to sweet, simple applesauce, but that's exactly why it works. The two complement each other creating a savory, zesty flavor that clears the sinuses, yet is tempered by the natural sugar in the applesauce.

Stewart notes in her recipe that you can use prepared horseradish straight from the bottle. This is generally comprised of grated horseradish root, vinegar, oil, sugar, and a few spices. That said, if you prefer a serious burn, you can simply use grated horseradish and mix it straight into your applesauce; however, the heat is real so be cautious with how much you add. A little goes a long way. Surprisingly, the horseradish heat starts to weaken rather quickly, so eat up or add more to your fruit sauce if you plan to eat it as a leftover.