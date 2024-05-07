Making Drinks For A Crowd Has Never Been Easier With This Tip

Playing bartender at your summer garden party soiree can really takeover the evening and lead for a stressful event. Mixing up prickly pear cactus margaritas, zesty palomas, vodka martinis with a twist, or whatever other made-to-order cocktail a guest wants can be time consuming and overwhelming. Luckily, you can streamline this process and make everyone happy. When rounding up drink orders, you should consider grouping cocktails together by their base alcohol, lining up multiple glasses, and finishing each step of the drink's recipe before moving on to the next.

This efficient method can actually help you with your at-home bar setup, encouraging you to prep your ingredients and tools ranging from alcohol, juices, fruits, herbs, and simple syrup to cocktail shakers, muddlers, and strainers. Then, place the items in the logical order that they are needed. This also allows you to move from one drink to the next without missing a beat, keeping quality control in check by reducing the chance of leaving out a mixer or forgetting to garnish that special cocktail glass with a twist of citrus peel.