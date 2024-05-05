Balsamic Vinegar Gives Cream-Based Pasta Sauce A Bold New Dimension

Spinach and balsamic cream pasta needs a spot on your dinner table. While some cream-based pasta dishes are heavy, balsamic vinegar lightens, brightens, and adds a zesty tang to this satisfying dish. To create the sauce, sautee minced garlic and shallots in butter before adding the balsamic that thickens as it cooks. Tasting Table's own Miriam Hahn who developed this recipe notes, "The shallot has a delicate flavor that teams up well with the balsamic sauce."

Once your noodles have been cooked and drained, it's as easy as adding the thickened balsamic sauce to pasta in a skillet and then pouring in the cream to create a lush-tasting experience. Order of operations is important here. Reducing the vinegar before adding the cream is key so it doesn't curdle. The addition of spinach and tomato complements the vinegar and adds a nice texture. A drizzle of balsamic will balance out the richness that is synonymous with dairy while adding sweet, fruity notes that make this a standout meal, but remember, this vinegar has an intense flavor so don't be heavy-handed.