A Whiskey Expert Explains Why It's Crucial To Warm Up Your Palate Before A Tasting

If you're planning on going to a whiskey tasting, then there are some tips you need to keep in mind to enjoy whiskey the right way — including warming up your palate. This essentially means getting your palate ready to taste the unique qualities of each individual whiskey, which can mean sipping on a cocktail to get your senses going or starting with a warm-up whiskey. To find out all of the details, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Robyn Smith, the PhD founder of This Blog's NEAT and the corresponding YouTube channel.

Firstly, why is it important to warm up your palate at all? Smith explains, "Warming up your palate is crucial for stimulating your olfactory (smell) and gustatory (taste) systems, allowing you to pick out the various nuances in whiskies." Smith typically opts for a whiskey she's familiar with to warm up her palate; she then compares her tasting notes with the notes she has picked up when drinking it previously. Smith continues, "This will inform me of any biases or sensitivities I may have during the tasting."

The warm-up whiskey also works as a point of comparison for any other whiskies you will have during the tasting. Smith says the warm-up whiskey will "enhance my ability to discern subtle differences in flavor because I'm setting a baseline that I can reference throughout the tasting."