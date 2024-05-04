The Easy Way To Add Umami Flavor To Fried Eggs While They Cook

Fish sauce is an incredibly rich ingredient that can be dribbled into your frying pan as your butter melts. Made with anchovies, fish sauce is going to add a sweet, briny, and savory taste to your eggs as they fry. It might smell a little funky at first, but that fragrance is worth it for the flavor it imparts.

Worcestershire is another great umami option that is pungent, savory, and sweet, which will add a subtle tang to your butter as your fried eggs cook. But there is no reason to stop there. If you have Awase Dashi, a seaweed-based stock, a few teaspoons of this briny liquid and a little soy sauce can give your eggs a sweet and savory flavor that your tastebuds will love.

Yeasty, salty Marmite can also up your umami game and should be on your list for the next time you fry eggs. You might be wondering if there is a difference between Marmite and Vegemite, and the answer is yes. While they are both similar, Vegemite has a slight bitterness. Marmite, on the other hand, is a rich and savory ingredient that adds that extra something to your fried eggs. Start by adding just a pea size to your butter, as a little can go a long way when it comes to flavor.

With these savory cooking tips in mind, your next batch of fried eggs will be mouthwateringly delicious.