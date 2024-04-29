The Unique Snack Combination That Adam Richman Loves (And The One He Hates) - Exclusive

We all have our favorite foods. Sometimes it's one specific item, and other times it's a combination of ingredients that become this amazing bite we never knew we needed. Adam Richman, the host of History Channel's "The Food that Built America," tastes food all over the world, and like most of us, some items he falls in love with while others, he wished he'd never tasted. He's so inspired to try new dishes, in fact, he's started a recent trend on his Instagram account asking fans to send in their craziest combinations for him to sample. He's gotten quite a few interesting suggestions from baked potatoes smothered with tuna salad and cheddar cheese to cinnamon rolls dipped in chili (both of which he hated).

So, when Tasting Table met him at the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival we just had to know, out of all these crazy combinations, did he have a favorite, or were they all awful? While there seem to be quite a few combinations of which he's not a fan, there have been a few he's really liked. As he previously shared on Instagram, he was surprised by the richness of England's classic black pudding and felt Flamin' Hot Cheetos paired perfectly with cream cheese. But the weirdest combination that surprised him, as he shared with Tasting Table, was Doritos paired with bananas and American cheese. Meanwhile, a sandwich of pickles, mayonnaise, and peanut butter never made it past the first bite.