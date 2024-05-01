One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Italian Dishes Was Stuffed Full Of Flavor
Ol' Blue Eyes was known to frequent many restaurants across the USA, one of which was New York City's Patsy's restaurant. The family-run establishment has seen its share of celebrities and foodies over the years, having opened its doors in the 1940s and welcoming visitors with plates of Italian cuisine. Frank Sinatra helped push the now-famed haunt into the limelight, but consistent dishes made with fresh ingredients keep visitors returning. Hearty servings of whole-wheat pasta swimming in marinara sauce and cannelloni topped with meat sauce are crowd pleasers, and stuffed artichokes, in particular, were a rumored favorite of Sinatra's. This dish, dubbed Frank's Stuffed Artichokes, was a blend of fresh herbs, bread crumbs, cheese, and delicious salty bursts of capers and chopped black olives. Special plates were made for him with less garlic, as he requested since garlic irritated his stomach.
Each year in honor of Sinatra, Patsy's serves up some of Sinatra's other favorite orders on his birthday, like clams Posillipo, paper-thin veal Milanese, and ricotta torte for diners to cap off meals on a sweet note. The restaurant is known for its no-nonsense approach to classic Neopolitan food, and the menu hasn't changed much over the years, except for an added chopped salad. The flavorful dishes speak for themselves.
Italian meals fit for celebrities
"We certainly wouldn't be in the position we would be today if it wasn't for him," chef and owner Salvatore Scognamillo admitted to the New York Times. Scognamillo and his team had long supported Sinatra, even having specially opened the restaurant on Thanksgiving just to accommodate the singer. Sinatra could access a private entrance to get into Patsy's and had a room separated from the rest of the restaurant to enjoy his meals.
Visiting the restaurant today gives diners a glimpse into the era of Sinatra and the golden age of Hollywood, with photos of the singer and other celebrities spotting the walls. If you can't make it to Manhattan, the restaurant has a lineup of products available for purchase, including extra virgin olive oil, sauces, and gift boxes that include pasta and jars of sauce that will have family members drooling. The restaurant also has two cookbooks, "Patsy's Italian Family Cookbook" and the original "Patsy's Cookbook," so you can make a dinner fit for a famous crooner from the comfort of your own home. Just be sure to nix the garlic.