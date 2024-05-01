One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Italian Dishes Was Stuffed Full Of Flavor

Ol' Blue Eyes was known to frequent many restaurants across the USA, one of which was New York City's Patsy's restaurant. The family-run establishment has seen its share of celebrities and foodies over the years, having opened its doors in the 1940s and welcoming visitors with plates of Italian cuisine. Frank Sinatra helped push the now-famed haunt into the limelight, but consistent dishes made with fresh ingredients keep visitors returning. Hearty servings of whole-wheat pasta swimming in marinara sauce and cannelloni topped with meat sauce are crowd pleasers, and stuffed artichokes, in particular, were a rumored favorite of Sinatra's. This dish, dubbed Frank's Stuffed Artichokes, was a blend of fresh herbs, bread crumbs, cheese, and delicious salty bursts of capers and chopped black olives. Special plates were made for him with less garlic, as he requested since garlic irritated his stomach.

Each year in honor of Sinatra, Patsy's serves up some of Sinatra's other favorite orders on his birthday, like clams Posillipo, paper-thin veal Milanese, and ricotta torte for diners to cap off meals on a sweet note. The restaurant is known for its no-nonsense approach to classic Neopolitan food, and the menu hasn't changed much over the years, except for an added chopped salad. The flavorful dishes speak for themselves.