Transform Your Breakfast Bagels Into A Better Dinner With This Trick

Once you have your ground bagel breadcrumbs, you can season them with whatever flavors you want, depending on the flavor of bagel you started with. An everything bagel is already going to be well-seasoned and may not need any additions; however, if you started with plain bagels, dried oregano, basil, parsley, garlic powder, and salt are perfect if you want an Italian vibe. Or if you crave a spicier crumb, toast them with garlic, salt and Calabrian chilies. Either would be perfect for coating your gooey stringy mozzarella sticks or an upscale chicken piccata.

If you are looking for a sweet way to give your pan-seared pork chops with parsnip-apple puree a little bit of a makeover, try coating them with leftover cinnamon sugar bagel breadcrumbs and frying them instead. The sweet, warm, and fragrant elements of the cinnamon sugar will complement the puree in a flavorful way. And if you are working with leftover Asiago cheese bagel breadcrumbs, use these to coat your classic chicken tenders for a little umami flavor that grown-ups will love.