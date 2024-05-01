Dividing Cake Batter Is So Much Easier With An Ice Cream Scoop

Why does even distribution matter with cake batter? It helps ensure your cake layers are the same height so when you stack them, they are level, ready for all that lovely buttercream frosting. But to achieve that picture-perfect aesthetics, you need your cake to bake evenly, and to do so, you need the same amount of batter in each pan. When your batter is not equally divided in your cake pans, so many things can go wrong beyond one rising higher. One layer can bake and burn while the other remains raw in the middle. It messes with your cooking time too.

This is why you will love using an ice cream scoop. It will help ensure you get the same amount of batter into each pan, and if there is any doubt, take a couple of toothpicks and insert them into the batter. Compare where the batter hits on each. If they are in sync and contain the same amount, the toothpicks will show the same mark. You can also use your ice cream scoop for even distribution of batter when making cupcakes and perfectly, uniform-sized cookies too.