The Best Sparkling Wines To Use In Your Champagne Cocktails, According To An Expert

Sparkling wine is the star ingredient behind a slew of famous cocktails. From the French 75 to the eyebrow-raising pornstar martini, this sophisticated beverage has been giving drinks a bubbly flair for decades. You might not give too much thought to the type of sparkling wine you use for these drinks, but you might be missing out on some amazing flavor pairings. Author and award-winning mixologist Cody Goldstein spoke with Tasting Table about his thought process for selecting a sparkling wine for cocktails. He begins by evaluating the drink's tasting notes and using that analysis as inspiration for his wine selection.

"If you are pulling from Spanish flavors in a cocktail, then incorporating Cava will tie a lot of the storytelling and flavors together," he explained. "A nice bottle of Sekt from Germany can bring more fruit-forward flavors such as apple, stone fruit, and citrus." He did, however, warn against using Champagne as a mixer because of its intricacies. In his opinion, Champagne should be savored and celebrated as a drink's main component, not a splash at the very end. His go-to for a neutral sparkling wine mixer is a bottle of Prosecco or Crement.

"The bubbles tend to be a bit larger in size and make the drinking experience more enjoyable when not just sipping," Goldstein told Tasting Table. He pointed out that these wines hold up well to juices and syrups, such as the line of syrups he produced through his hospitality group Muddling Memories.