The Simple Ingredient Addition For A Creamier Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail sauce and seafood is an undeniable match made in food heaven. Tangy and spicy with specks of zest, the sauce highlights the meat's sweet, briny taste like no other. Hidden in this familiar greatness are potential twists and changes that can make it even better. Most of the time, you'll only need one or two simple ingredients to make a difference. If creaminess is the improvement you want, don't overlook that bottle of mayo sitting in your fridge.

On its own, the cocktail sauce is already quite thick, but with mayonnaise in the picture, it only gets better. A mix of eggs, vinegar, and oil, the condiment offers a velvety smoothness that takes the sauce's texture to the next level. With this subtle enhancement, your cocktail sauce goes from a merely satisfying mouthfeel to an unparalleled lusciousness.

We can't neglect the flavor change, either. Mayonnaise has a sweet undertone that complements the horseradish's sharpness exceptionally well, on top of mellowing out the hot sauce's spicy touch. Then there's the tanginess that melds right into the cocktail sauce's signature acidic taste. The change is nothing drastic or out of the box, but it's the perfect balance between revamping the sauce and staying true to its beloved qualities.