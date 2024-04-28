How To Give Classic Cocktails An Upgrade With Champagne, According To A Mixologist

There's a fine balance in mixology between innovation and reliability. With so many modern classic cocktail recipes out there, it can be easy to settle into the familiar and never branch out. But even though those drinks became classics for a reason, we shouldn't lose sight of the creative curiosity that made those drinks possible in the first place. When we had the chance to talk to Cody Goldstein (award-winning mixologist, author, and founder of Brooklyn-based hospitality group Muddling Memories) about this topic, he had some interesting ideas about using champagne.

"Champagne is a great addition to classic cocktails that you may not otherwise think of incorporating," Goldstein told us. "For instance, a Cosmo is a fun classic that leans more into the sweet and sour side. When you add in bubbles, say brut champagne, the drink is still familiar, but the way you enjoy it is a new experience." Depending on the cocktail you're experimenting with, you'll want to keep in mind the different types of champagne. A brut will produce a different result than a demi-sec, so plan accordingly.

"The same goes for a Manhattan, which is normally very spiritus and meant to be sipped. With the inclusion of a sparkling wine, the drink becomes much drier and brings out the subtle fruit notes," Goldstein said. And if you're looking for a way to spice up champagne without the addition of liquor, Muddling Memories has "crafted some deliciously unique syrups that go perfectly with a great glass of champagne."