Straining Soup Stock Isn't Difficult When You Have A French Press

Soup stock is the backbone of many dishes, from hearty stews and soups to savory sauces. Making it is straightforward: simmer bones, vegetables, and aromatics in water until you've extracted all the flavor. As simple as it sounds, this process can take ages and once you've patiently waited for your ingredients to work their magic, the final step of straining can seem like another tedious task. But instead of using a regular strainer and bowl, which can be quite messy, here's where a French press comes in.

A French press is an ingenious device primarily made for brewing coffee, but its mechanism can be applied to various other tasks. In fact, we can think of over a dozen uses for your French press that aren't brewing a cup of joe, one of them being straining soup stock. The design of this device is the reason it's versatile enough to sieve a stock.

The carafe basically serves as a collecting vessel to hold the liquid, and the mesh filter is, well, the strainer. Unlike a regular strainer-and-bowl setup where you rely on gravity to sieve out solids by pouring liquid downward through the sieve, the French press uses pressure exerted by the plunger; as you push the filter down, clear liquid is displaced upward and the solids remain at the bottom. And that's exactly how it will work to strain your soup stock. Once done, you can simply pour out your clear stock through the spout for an easy transfer.