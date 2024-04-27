For Big-Batch Cocktails, Choose Your Bar Spoon Wisely

When hosting your next party, batch cocktails can come to the rescue. Scaling up your cocktail recipes to make a jug-full means that you can pour, garnish, and serve when the time comes or let your guests help themselves. This party-prep move can alleviate some of your stress as the host and ensure that drinks flow late into the evening. However, while dumping alcohol into a glass pitcher and storing it for later may sound like an easy enough task, there are plenty of mistakes to be made when preparing larger quantities of beverages. Using the wrong spoon is just one of them.

Bar spoons are created with drink makers in mind, as the spoons have twisted handles to make stirring easier and more quickly effective, and extended lengths are meant to stretch down to the bottom of glasses. While professionals can yield these specialty utensils to layer drinks, float ingredients, and even crack ice, a batch cocktail maker's focus is to mix liquid well. Bar spoons can be found in a range of materials and lengths, so as you fill your chosen containers with various libations, pick a tool that can reach the bottom of the pitchers you intend to set out for your guests. The goal is to mix and stir the batch cocktail easily without your fingers clanking against the sides of the pitcher, or worse — serve a drink in which thick layers of booze rest at the bottom of the container untouched.