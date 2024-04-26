The Smoky Shake Shack Sandwich Every Burger Lover Should Try At Least Once

If you're in need of a sandwich and spot a Shake Shack nearby, boy are you in luck. The burger spot has made the full transformation from 2000s New York hotspot to international chain while preserving what was great about the original in ways few chains have. No restaurant is able to scale to that degree without losing a little of its charm and quality, so the fact that Shake Shack's standards have stayed high while the company tops 500 locations in 18 countries is undoubtedly impressive. So if you are a burger lover, you already know Shake Shack is a must-try at least once, but if you can only grab one sandwich while you're there, what should it be? We ranked 11 sandwiches currently available at Shake Shack, and while a lot of them are great, there is one clear standout that manages to be both well-constructed and unique: The SmokeShack.

The SmokeShack topped Tasting Table's list for a couple reasons, but the clearest one is balance. The burger comes topped with cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and the chain's signature ShackSauce, and beyond being flavorful, this combination hits every tasting note you want from a burger bite in ways nothing else on the menu quite does. All of Shake Shack's best options have the salty, rich flavor you want from a burger, but the SmokeShack gets an umami boost from the smoke and sweet vinegary tang that really elevates it.