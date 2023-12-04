The Delicious Secret Of Shake Shack's Burgers Is All In The Crust

If Shake Shack is your go-to fast food restaurant when you're craving a hamburger, then you know that the company's cooks sure know how to make a good burger. But, even if you think the burgers are delicious, you may not be able to pinpoint exactly what makes them stand out from other fast food burgers. Well, to find out, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: John Karangis, the Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Shake Shack.

Specifically, at Shake Shack, you can expect a crispy crust on each burger patty — something that Karangis says is essential. To achieve this, the cooks flip the burger patties, which are handled with precision, only one time. Karangis explained, "When a guest orders a burger, and never before they order it, we press each patty firmly on a very hot flat top grill. The pressing on the grill helps us achieve a very deep caramelization, crisp exterior, and superior flavor profile."