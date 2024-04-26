How Long Can You Store Canned Soup After Opening?

When learning how to stock a pantry, one of the first pieces of advice many people get is to always keep a bit of canned soup on hand, but they never tell you what to do after you opening it. There are many reasons one wouldn't finish a can of soup; you may be eating it slowly in order to gradually nurse an upset stomach back to health, or you may be trying to stretch your dollar by bulking up smaller portions with things like frozen veggies and dried grains. Regardless, saving your leftovers is only useful if you are able to keep them fresh.

It should not surprise you that, once opened, canned soup loses its shelf-stability. As a result, open cans of soup should be placed in the refrigerator soon after opening. While it is safe to leave it in the can it came in, provided you have placed a lid or other covering over the top, we recommend transferring it to another airtight container in order keep it tasting as fresh as possible. In the fridge, soup will last up to four days before starting to turn. For longer term storage, transfer the soup into a freezer-safe container and stick it into the freezer. There, it will last for up to three months.