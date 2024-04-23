If You're Serious About Perfect Waffles, Opt For A Cast Iron Waffle Maker

You might already be a cast iron skillet convert: the classic, sturdy pans are beloved for the ability to sear steaks, bake cornbread, and serve as an alternative for pizza stones. But chances are, you've never used a cast iron waffle maker before — even if you're a hardcore waffle aficionado.

So what makes cast iron so great for waffles? The same things that make it so great for steaks, cornbread, and pizza. Cast iron holds heat extremely well: the pan stays hot even when you fill it with food straight from the fridge. This quality is essential for crispy crusts and succulent sears. It also makes for light, fluffy waffles with a satisfying crunch.

Most modern waffle makers are made from aluminum, which doesn't retain heat as well as cast iron. Aluminum is a practical option for most people, but cast iron converts maintain that the metal's superior heat retention makes a big difference in texture. For many waffle fans, it's this unique texture that sets cast iron waffle makers apart.