The Best Type Of Wine To Use For Bordelaise Sauce, According To A Chef

Ready to make a world-class Bordelaise sauce from scratch? After all, Bordelaise sauce is the perfect sauce for grilled steak, and we certainly should cook with wine more. Before you begin, note that Tasting Table consulted a chef to help you choose the best type of wine for the job. The chef we spoke to was Kieron Hales, the co-owner of Zingerman's Cornman Farms.

Regarding which is the best type of wine to use for Bordelaise sauce, Hales' answer was definitive. "One hundred percent a great Bordeaux. The Merlot and Cabernet mix is by far the best," he stated confidently. This makes sense as Bordelaise sauce originated centuries ago in the Bordeaux region of France, and the direct translation of Bordelaise is "from Bordeaux." Additionally, merlot and cabernet are drier wines with lower sugar content, making them perfect to use and reduce in a Bordelaise sauce, which often calls for dry red wine. After all, reduction is the key to effortlessly elevating wine sauce.

However, when the wine is too sweet or not dry enough, your Bordelaise sauce may end up being a tad too sweet for your taste buds. If the differences between merlot and cabernet stump you, we've explained every major type of red wine you would ever need to know. It's good to refresh your red wine knowledge before tackling your next homemade Bordelaise sauce.