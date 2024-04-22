How Sugar Can Help Your Sourdough Rise Even More

We all know a sign of good sourdough bread is a good rise. While the tip we're about to reveal isn't one of our 15 absolute best tips for working with sourdough, using it will help your sourdough bread rise even more — and it doesn't involve raising the oven's temperature, or sifting the flour first.

To help your sourdough bread rise even higher, use a sweetener such as granulated sugar, brown sugar, or agave syrup. Starches, such as corn or potato starch, can also work. If you're stumped and don't know which sugar to start with, we've explained the differences among 18 types of sugar.

Add the sweetener of your choice, about one to two teaspoons, to the bread-proofing bowl, and the sugar will feed the sourdough starter, a mini biome filled with yeasts and beneficial bacteria. These microbes will happily feast on the added sugar, and release more carbon dioxide or gas after their sweet meal. Essentially, microscopic "farts" from these sugar-high yeasts and bacteria will make your sourdough lighter and rise higher at a faster rate. Don't believe us? Well, try this sugar trick the next time you make our fresh-baked sourdough bread recipe.