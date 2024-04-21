The Ingredient Swap For A Sweeter Spin On Your Next Potato Salad

To make potato salad, you might typically use waxy spuds like fingerlings or a starchier variety like Idahos or russets. All of those types of potatoes work for different variations of the salad, but to put a sweet spin on your next batch, consider sweet potatoes. That's right, the bright-orange root vegetable that you likely reserve for the holidays can be used for a sweeter, and potentially more nutritious, potato salad to serve alongside your burgers or grilled chicken at a dinner party or cookout.

There are many mistakes that nearly everyone has made with potato salad, but using sweet potatoes isn't one of them. Sweet potatoes have a nutty and sweet flavor that will pass onto the dish that white potatoes just can't achieve. And don't worry about the rest of the recipe — sweet potatoes pair nicely with the other go-to ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, and vegetables like celery. Another benefit to swapping spuds with sweet potatoes is that they're nutritious and packed with nutrients like vitamin A and antioxidants. Depending on which kind of sweet potato you choose, the texture might be softer than other varieties, so expect a potentially creamier version of the dish. You can even combine sweet and white potatoes in the dish for contrasting tastes and textures.