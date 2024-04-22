A Chef Explains Why You Should Never Trim Your Pork Before Slow Cooking

When it comes to slow-cooking pork, there's one key question to address before you start: Should you trim the fat beforehand? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Rich Parente, the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York.

For any cut of pork, Parente says, "Fat adds great flavor to the dish, so I wouldn't trim the fat before cooking." However, that doesn't mean you have to end up with a fatty finished dish if that's not what you want. Parente continues, "You can always skim off the fat from the finished product after all of the flavors come together during the cooking process." By keeping the fat attached to the meat when slow-cooking, the fat will slowly seep into the rest of the meat, making for a more flavorful final product.

You want to place the pork fat side up in the slow cooker, which will give you the best results and make it easier to remove the fat after the fact. Additionally, as the pork slowly cooks, the pot will fill up with extra fatty liquid as the meat cooks down, which ultimately helps to keep the pork moist instead of drying out. If you get rid of the fat before the cooking process, the meat will definitely end up drier and lacking flavor, so make sure to keep that fat attached.