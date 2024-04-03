Never Throw Away Pork Fat - Use It To Upgrade Your Sandwich Bread Instead

Bacon fat may seem like a cooking byproduct you should get rid of after frying up strips of this meat for your favorite egg sandwich or your peanut butter cookies, but stop throwing it out because the fat bacon leaves behind is flavor gold. Regardless if you use it in its liquid or solid form, bacon grease is an ingredient that will transform the taste of your bread for your next sandwich.

This portable meal is all about the meats, cheeses, veggies, condiments, and spreads, but the most important part of a sandwich is the two slices that flank all those lovely fillings. The bread not only keeps it all together, it also offers sandwich lovers the opportunity to upgrade the taste in two different ways. The first is by frying it directly in fresh bacon grease. The second is by saving that rendered fat and using it like butter and spreading a little right onto your bread of choice before placing it on a hot griddle. Either way, the bacon grease will add a sweet, smokey, and savory flavor that you didn't know you were missing.