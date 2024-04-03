Never Throw Away Pork Fat - Use It To Upgrade Your Sandwich Bread Instead
Bacon fat may seem like a cooking byproduct you should get rid of after frying up strips of this meat for your favorite egg sandwich or your peanut butter cookies, but stop throwing it out because the fat bacon leaves behind is flavor gold. Regardless if you use it in its liquid or solid form, bacon grease is an ingredient that will transform the taste of your bread for your next sandwich.
This portable meal is all about the meats, cheeses, veggies, condiments, and spreads, but the most important part of a sandwich is the two slices that flank all those lovely fillings. The bread not only keeps it all together, it also offers sandwich lovers the opportunity to upgrade the taste in two different ways. The first is by frying it directly in fresh bacon grease. The second is by saving that rendered fat and using it like butter and spreading a little right onto your bread of choice before placing it on a hot griddle. Either way, the bacon grease will add a sweet, smokey, and savory flavor that you didn't know you were missing.
No soggy sandwiches
What types of sandwiches should you fry up in bacon fat? This grease is a match made in heaven for a morning breakfast sandwich made with some egg and cheese, but you can also use it to fry up your bread before spreading on a little peanut butter and jelly. The sweet and creamy taste of peanut butter, along with the fruity element of the jelly works perfectly with the savory taste the bacon grease adds. Elvis would definitely be proud. And don't forget to try it when you are frying up your next grilled cheese. The flavor contrasts and complexity the bacon grease will add to this favorite sandwich will leave you licking your lips and wanting more.
While flavor is the primary reason to add bacon fat to your sandwich, frying your bread in it has the added benefit of helping your bread crisp up so it doesn't cave under the pressure of your high-water content ingredients like lettuce and tomatoes. Use it for those sandwiches you are packing up for a picnic at the beach and you won't have to worry about them getting soggy.