Give Deviled Eggs A Hearty Twist With Chopped Jerky

Deviled eggs make for a delicious appetizer to serve at a dinner party or a festive side dish to add to any holiday spread. In their simplest form, deviled eggs are complete with a garnish of paprika and herbs like chives. There are many ingredients that will upgrade your deviled eggs whether they go into the filling or on top, and for a touch of umami you may be used to adding some crumbled bacon — but you should also consider chopped jerky. The use of chopped jerky as a garnish will provide a hearty twist to your version of the classic dish.

You might be more accustomed to eating jerky as a snack right out of the bag, but think about its salty, smoky, and meaty flavors and how they'll benefit each bite you take of your new and improved deviled eggs. It's sort of a no-brainer if you already like bacon on top of them, because jerky will provide the meaty bite with far less prep work involved. Depending on how you incorporate it, jerky can contribute more texture, too — either soft and chewy or hard depending on the variety. It's also a great way to use those small bits of jerky left at the bottom of the bag.