Try This Chef-Approved Method For Arnold Palmer-Style Fried Chicken

We'll shout the benefits of marinating your soon-to-be fried chicken in sweet tea from the rooftops, as doing so brings plenty of delightful flavor and extra juiciness. To follow McInnis' lead, bring your sweet tea and salt to a boil until the salt dissolves, then let it cool. Make sure your poultry is completely submerged in the liquid, then let it sit in the fridge for over a day before you start breading and cooking. To dehydrate the lemons for the zesty sour garnish, a dehydrator is ideal — but if you don't have one, place your slices on a wire rack nestled atop a baking sheet. Pop the whole thing in the oven for up to four hours at 200 degrees Fahrenheit, then wait until your lemons cool completely to crush them.

This may sound plenty fancy for fried chicken, but McInnis doesn't stop there. Root & Bone also uses a seasoned flour to create that crispy outer coating. All you need is salt and pepper here, especially since you're bringing tons of flavor with the brine and garnish, but you can also add dried herbs like rosemary, thyme, and oregano, which will complement the tea's earthiness. To finish everything off, McInnis leans into the "swicy" (sweet and spicy) trend. "We love that 'sweet heat,' so we serve it with a honey Tabasco which is sweet and spicy!" he said. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.