A Stick Of Butter Is The Key To Juicier Reheated Pulled Pork
Pulled pork is hands down one of the tastiest, melt-in-you-mouth barbecue dishes. No wonder it's a favorite at picnics, family gatherings, and weeknight dinners alike. Whether piled high on a bun or served alongside creamy coleslaw, it has a way of bringing people together with its irresistible flavor. But as much as we love this dish, reheating it can be challenging when you want to use your leftovers. You see, the magic of this shredded meat lies in its tenderness, and reheating it without turning it into a dry, stringy disappointment can be tricky. That's where a stick of butter comes in.
Butter may not seem like the most obvious choice when it comes to reheating pulled pork, but it works wonders. It's a versatile ingredient that adds richness and flavor to just about anything it touches, from baking deliciously soft biscuits to sauteing vegetables and preparing the creamiest of sauces. When it comes to reheating pulled pork, butter provides a protective coating around the meat that helps seal in moisture, producing a juicy and tender finished dish. Moreover, this dairy product is known for its unique flavor, which it gladly imparts to your pork strands during reheating.
Tips for reheating pulled pork
Whichever method you pick to reheat pulled pork, the procedures are relatively similar. First, place the meat in an appropriate dish. A cast iron pan is a great choice since it can go on top of your stove, the grill, or even inside your smoker or oven. Add a liquid to the meat to amp up moisture. You can use the leftover juices from when you first cooked the pork, your favorite barbecue sauce, or hit it with a splash of apple cider. Next, place a stick of butter on top of the meat. Finally, cover the dish with foil or a lid to trap in the juices.
As your pulled pork reheats — on the stovetop, oven, smoker or on the grill — the butter will melt into the meat. You should also check to make sure the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once done, stir to distribute the buttery goodness evenly, then add extra seasoning. With that, your mouthwatering pulled pork is ready to serve. In case you want to try other reheating methods, you can use a steamer basket, a microwave, an instant pot, sous vide machine, slow cooker, or air fryer. Either way, remember the liquid and a stick of butter to ensure deliciously succulent pork strands.