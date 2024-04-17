11 Tips And Tricks For Making Eggs In Your Slow Cooker

A plate of creamy scrambled eggs is arguably one of the greatest breakfast joys out there. Light, fluffy, and delicious, they can truly elevate any plate or even take center stage, but they're notoriously hard to get right. Eggs tend to become dry and sometimes rubbery if they're overcooked even slightly, and they can be particularly tricky to cook in bulk, often requiring a keen eye to ensure they don't dry out. This may not be true, however, if you're using a slow cooker. These handy kitchen appliances lend themselves to cooking perfectly moist scrambled eggs of any portion size that will remain warm until they're served up. The best part? This method requires practically no effort but yields delicious results.

Your slow cooker isn't just useful for preparing scrambled eggs, either — you can also use it to batch-cook boiled eggs for busy days or make perfectly poached eggs with gooey golden yolks, all while keeping your kitchen as mess-free as possible. So, if you're looking for a tasty brunch that you can leave to cook overnight, or if you want to ensure that your breakfast plans go off without a hitch, here's how to get the most out of cooking eggs in your slow cooker.